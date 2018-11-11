Wall helps Wizards to win over Heat

EditorsNote: Fixed typo changing ‘win’ to ‘wing’ in 6th graf

John Wall scored 28 points, reserve Jeff Green added 19 points and 10 rebounds and the visiting Washington Wizards defeated the Miami Heat 116-110 on Saturday night.

Dwight Howard had 11 points and 16 rebounds and Bradley Beal finished with 18 points for the Wizards, who won their third game of the season. Wall had nine assists.

Josh Richardson led the Heat with 24 points and Rodney McGruder added 22. Hassan Whiteside had 15 points and 14 rebounds as Miami lost its second straight.

Miami led 85-83 to start the fourth quarter, but Wall keyed a 9-1 run to start the quarter and his jumper made it 92-86 with 10:01 remaining.

Wall’s dunk off a McGruder turnover was followed by an Austin Rivers scoop shot and Washington led 105-95 at the 5:27 mark.

One minute later Wall hit a trey from the wing and the lead was 14 points. Miami pulled within single digits with less than a minute remaining and three Richardson free throws with 3.2 seconds left accounted for the final margin.

Washington reserves outscored Miami’s bench 48-41 on a night both teams were playing the second of back-to-backs. Rivers finished with 18 points off the bench.

The Wizards, who had lost seven of their past eight games overall, improved to 2-6 on the road.

Miami was outrebounded 48-38 and turned the ball over 19 times.

Miami’s starting point guard, Goran Dragic, returned after missing two games with a knee injury and was 0-for-7 from with three assists, three turnovers and four fouls in 21 minutes.

Heat guard Dwyane Wade missed his third straight game following the birth of his child.

The Heat went up by 11 on Tyler Johnson’s 3-pointer early in the second quarter. They led 55-45 late in the half but the Wizards closed to within 61-58 before the break.

