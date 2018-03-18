Antetokounmpo helps Bucks hold off Hawks

Taurean Prince matched his career-high with 38 points but it wasn’t enough to halt the Atlanta Hawks’ losing streak, which grew to six games with a 122-117 loss to the Milwaukee Bucks Saturday evening at the Bradley Center.

Prince made 13 of 26 shots, including four 3-pointers, while grabbing eight rebounds with an assist and two blocked shots.

Atlanta also got 18 with nine assists from Dennis Schroder and John Collins finished with 15 points and 12 rebounds as the Hawks shot 46 percent from the floor and connected on 12-of-36 from distance.

Giannis Antetokounmpo led Milwaukee with 33 points, 12 rebounds, seven assists, four steals and a pair of blocks. Khris Middleton overcame a slow start to finish with 23 while Eric Bledsoe scored 19 and Jabari Parker added 15 off the bench.

Antetokounmpo made 6 of 15 shots and had 18 points while Parker added 11 as the Bucks took a 56-50 lead at halftime.

Middleton missed 5 of 6 shots and scored only three points in the first half but scored 15 in the third as the Bucks stretched their lead to as many as 15 before taking a 95-87 lead into the fourth.

Atlanta wasn’t quite done.

A flagrant foul on Antetokounmpo turned into a five-point play for the Hawks, who cut the deficit to 100-98 when Collins made three free throws and Prince scored on a layup with 7:43 remaining.

Prince connected on two free throws with 4:39 left to give Atlanta a 109-108 lead and after Antetokounmpo and Henson combined to hit 3 of 4 from the line to put Milwaukee up two, Schroder converted a three-point play to give Atlanta a 112-111 lead with 2:55 to go.

Schroder, though, fouled out with 2:46 left and after a Hawks’ turnover, Bledsoe fed Middleton for a dunk to put Milwaukee back up by four and Atlanta’s comeback ran out of steam.

—Field Level Media