Bucks handle Hawks for 60th win

Giannis Antetokounmpo scored 30 points with nine rebounds, and Khris Middleton added 21 as the Milwaukee Bucks earned a 115-107 victory over the visiting Atlanta Hawks on Sunday to pick up their 60th win of the season.

Apr 7, 2019; Milwaukee, WI, USA; Milwaukee Bucks guard Pat Connaughton (24) drives for the basket during the first quarter against Atlanta Hawks guard Kevin Huerter (3) at Fiserv Forum. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Hanisch-USA TODAY Sports

Antetokounmpo, who is now six points away from 2,000 for the second consecutive season, was back on the court for the Eastern Conference champions after missing Saturday’s game against the Brooklyn Nets because of a sore left calf.

Alex Len scored a career-high 33 points for the Hawks, who were playing without starters John Collins (ankle) and Trae Young (wrist). DeAndre’ Bembry added 13 points for Atlanta, which already has been eliminated from playoff contention.

The Bucks (60-21) recorded their first 60-victory season since the 1980-81, when they advanced to the Eastern Conference semifinals. It is the fifth season of at least 60 victories in Bucks history, going back their inaugural season of 1968-69.

It was an easy night of work for Antetokounmpo, who played just nine minutes in the first half and 24 minutes in the game. Of the 11 Bucks players who saw time in the first half, Antetokounmpo’s minutes were fewer than everybody except reserve forward Bonzie Colson.

The Bucks have just one more game remaining before the playoffs, facing Oklahoma City on Wednesday at home.

Milwaukee opened a 28-21 lead over the short-handed Hawks after one quarter, shooting 50 percent from the field, and then increased their lead to 54-45 at halftime. The Hawks shot just 30.4 percent from the field in the first half.

The Bucks led 85-72 heading into the final quarter before the Hawks made a run. Len pulled them within 98-93 on his sixth 3-pointer of the game, and Taurean Prince cut the deficit to 99-96 with just over four minutes remaining on his own 3-pointer.

Middleton helped the Bucks regain control with a pair of 3-pointers in the final 2:51 after missing his first five from distance. Antetokounmpo added a 3-pointer of his own with 1:20 to play for a 110-98 advantage.

The Bucks went 3-1 against the Hawks to win the series, giving Milwaukee the season series against all 14 Eastern Conference opponents this season.

—Field Level Media