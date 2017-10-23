Preview: Hornets at Bucks

The Charlotte Hornets are the next team to try their hand at slowing down Milwaukee Bucks star Giannis Antetokounmpo when the teams tangle Monday night in Wisconsin. Antetokounmpo scored at least 34 points in each of his first three games and put up a career-high 44 on 17-of-23 shooting in Saturday’s 113-110 win over Portland.

“This is just the beginning,” the 22-year-old told reporters. “I‘m not done yet. We’ve got 79 more games plus playoffs, hopefully. It’s just the beginning.” Antetokounmpo was held to 10 points in the last meeting with the Hornets in April but he managed 11 rebounds and 10 assists for one of his three triple-doubles on the season. Charlotte is coming off its first victory of the season, a 109-91 triumph over Atlanta on Friday night. Center Dwight Howard made his home debut for the Hornets a special one with 20 points and 15 rebounds against his former team.

TV: 8 p.m. ET, FS Southeast (Charlotte), FS Wisconsin (Milwaukee)

ABOUT THE HORNETS (1-1): Charlotte rallied from 20 points down to top the Hawks, utilizing a 24-0 run in the third quarter to overcome another sloppy effort that featured 15 first-half turnovers. Kemba Walker scored 26 points and had his second straight game with at least 10 made free throws, a notable development after he went all of last season without hitting double digits in that category. The Hornets are hoping that forward Michael Kidd-Gilchrist can make his season debut after he was away from the team following the death of his grandmother.

ABOUT THE BUCKS (2-1): Malcolm Brogdon failed to get off a long-range attempt in the win over Portland after making 7-of-16 through his first two games, instead lending support in other ways with six assists and four steals. Fellow guard Tony Snell picked up some of the slack with a 7-for-8 shooting night and forward Mirza Teletovic came off the bench to nail 3-of-4 3-pointers in the win. Milwaukee entered Sunday’s action with the early NBA lead in shooting (49.6 percent), although it ranked 29th in shot attempts per game (79.3).

BUZZER BEATERS

1. Hornets C Cody Zeller (knee) missed Friday’s win and is day-to-day.

2. Bucks SF Khris Middleton made 1-of-11 3-point attempts after hitting a career-high 43.3 percent of his long-range tries last season.

3. Walker needs three 3-pointers to become the second player in franchise history to make 800 in a Charlotte uniform.

PREDICTION: Bucks 114, Hornets 107