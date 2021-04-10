Hornets roll to win over short-handed Bucks

EditorsNote: changes to “fourth straight” in third graf; removes extraneous words in fifth and eighth grafs

Miles Bridges scored 26 points and the Charlotte Hornets wrapped up a key road swing with a 127-119 victory against the short-handed Milwaukee Bucks on Friday night.

The backcourt duo of Devonte’ Graham and Terry Rozier each supplied 20 points for the Hornets, who went 4-2 on the trip.

The Bucks played their fourth straight game without star Giannis Antetokounmpo, who is dealing with knee soreness. They are 3-4 this season when he hasn’t played. Milwaukee played without its four top scorers -- and five players who average in double-figures scoring this season.

Jalen McDaniels aided Charlotte’s attack with 19 points, P.J. Washington had 18 points, and reserve center Cody Zeller contributed 10 points and 12 rebounds.

Graham took only 3-point shots, making 6 of 12. Bridges sank four 3-pointers and Rozier and Washington hit three apiece. Charlotte was 19 of 50 from long range.

The Bucks have dropped three games in a row, and they are 3-6 in their past nine games.

Rookie Jordan Nwora led Milwaukee with a career-high 24 points. Jeff Teague tacked on 19 points, and he was followed by Bryn Forbes (18), rookie Sam Merrill (13), Thanasis Antetokounmpo (12) and rookie Mamadi Diakite (10). Bobby Portis had 10 points and 13 rebounds.

The Bucks were also without Jrue Holiday (left knee), Khris Middleton (right knee), Brook Lopez (back) and Donte DiVincenzo (right hip).

Lopez didn’t play for the first time this season after starting the other 51 games. Middleton and DiVincenzo both had 50 starts. Newcomer P.J. Tucker remains out with a calf ailment.

While much of the offensive firepower was missing for the Bucks, they also had trouble at the defensive end. Charlotte scored at least 32 points in each of the first three quarters.

The Hornets, who had lost in their last six visits to Milwaukee, were racking up assists. They finished with 35 assists on 44 field goals.

The Hornets made 10 shots from 3-point range in the first half in building a 66-55 lead. Bridges scored 17 points. Charlotte was 14-for-14 on first-half free throws, helping overcome the impact of nine turnovers.

Milwaukee shot only 39.6 percent in the first half, and 31.6 percent from long range.

--Field Level Media