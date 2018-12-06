Bledsoe, Bucks pound Pistons, 115-92

Eric Bledsoe scored 27 points in 26 minutes, and five other Milwaukee players reached double figures as the host Bucks pounded the Detroit Pistons 115-92 on Wednesday.

Giannis Antetokounmpo had 15 points, eight rebounds and five assists, and Malcolm Brogdon tossed in 14 points. Tony Snell, Thon Maker and Sterling Brown contributed 11 points apiece for Milwaukee.

Blake Griffin carried the Pistons with 31 points, seven rebounds and four assists. Reggie Jackson supplied 15 points, seven rebounds and five assists. Andre Drummond chipped in 10 points and eight rebounds.

The Bucks shot 46.3 percent from the field and held the Pistons to 36.5 percent shooting.

Both teams were missing starters. Bucks forward Khris Middleton was not with the team for personal reasons. Pistons guard Reggie Bullock did not make the trip due to a left ankle sprain.

Detroit backup guard Ish Smith suffered a right groin strain in the first half and did not return.

The Bucks quickly extended their 11-point halftime advantage after the break. Brogdon made a 3-pointer, then set up Bledsoe for a bucket.

A 12-0 Milwaukee outburst pushed the advantage to 26. Antetokounmpo started it with two free throws, then fed Bledsoe for a layup. A three-point play by Antetokounmpo increased the lead to 21. He then set up a Brogdon basket before Bledsoe drilled a 3-pointer to make it 75-49 with 7:25 remaining in the third.

Detroit finally answered with a Jackson 3-pointer. That began a 13-2 Pistons spurt, including seven points from Griffin, to cut Milwaukee’s lead to 15.

A pair of Brown threes allowed the Bucks to extend the advantage to 20 at 84-64 by the end of the quarter.

The Pistons couldn’t muster another rally as Milwaukee sat its starters most of the fourth quarter.

Bledsoe had 18 points and four assists by halftime as Milwaukee grabbed a 56-45 lead. Antetokounmpo contributed a couple of dunks but only scored six points. Griffin kept his team in the game with 22 points.

