Surging Bucks stomp slumping Pistons

Brook Lopez poured in 25 points, hitting seven 3-pointers, and the streaking Milwaukee Bucks romped to a 121-98 victory over the visiting Detroit Pistons on Tuesday.

Khris Middleton supplied 22 points and Eric Bledsoe contributed 18 with six assists for Milwaukee. Giannis Antetokounmpo had 15 points, eight rebounds, seven assists and three blocks, and Malcolm Brogdon tossed in 13 points with four rebounds and five assists.

The Bucks, who own the league’s best record at 26-10, have won four straight and eight of their past nine. The Pistons have lost three straight and 12 of their past 15.

Blake Griffin topped the Pistons with 29 points, nine rebounds and four assists. Reggie Jackson had 19 points, and Andre Drummond contributed 15 with seven rebounds. Rookie guard Khyri Thomas added a career-high 13 points off the bench.

Milwaukee shot 59.5 percent from the field while holding the Pistons to 38 percent shooting. The Bucks’ guards repeatedly drove into the lane to score or create opportunities, as Milwaukee had a 66-34 advantage in points in the paint.

The Bucks, who are 17-3 at home this season, led most of the way but really seized control during the second quarter. Following a Luke Kennard 3-pointer for Detroit, the Bucks went on a 24-10 run to take a 68-47 lead.

Bledsoe made two of the first three Milwaukee baskets during the outburst. Middleton contributed three baskets in a 3 1/2-minute span to increase the advantage to 17, then finished the run with 1:07 left in the half on a 17-foot jumper.

Detroit scored the last five points of the half but still trailed by 16 at the break. The Pistons have been down at halftime in eight consecutive games.

The Pistons committed three turnovers in the first two minutes of the second half as Milwaukee boosted the lead to 20. The Bucks were up 92-73 at the end of three quarters.

Milwaukee leads the season series 3-0. The teams meet once more in Detroit on Jan. 29.

—Field Level Media