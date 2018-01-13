Curry-less Warriors blast Bucks

Kevin Durant scored 26 points and Draymond Green contributed 21 points, 10 rebounds and seven assists to lead the visiting Golden State Warriors to a 108-94 victory over the Milwaukee Bucks on Friday.

Klay Thompson added 12 points for Golden State, which recorded its 11th consecutive road victory. The Warriors, who played without point guard Stephen Curry (ankle) for the second straight game, have won six of their past seven games overall.

Giannis Antetokounmpo scored 23 points and Eric Bledsoe added 21 points and four steals for the Bucks. Malcolm Brogdon tallied 17 points for Milwaukee, which scored just 12 points on 5-of-20 shooting in the final quarter and shot 42.9 percent overall.

The Warriors, who shot 55 percent, held Milwaukee to four points over the first eight-plus minutes of the fourth quarter and used an 8-0 burst to take a 94-86 lead on Patrick McCaw’s layup with 3:58 to play. Durant scored five in a row a short time later -- a 17-footer and a 3-pointer -- to increase the margin to nine with 2:19 remaining.

Green’s 3-pointer made it 102-92 with 1:46 left as the Warriors closed it out.

“Definitely wasn’t easy,” Durant said in a postgame interview on ESPN. “They played tough and were physical with us all night. We just had to figure it out.”

The Bucks trailed by 14 at halftime but exploded in the third quarter by making 6 of 8 3-point attempts while outscoring Golden State 33-17.

Milwaukee was still down nine just past the midway point of the quarter before Brogdon made two 3-pointers, the latter knotting the score at 79 with 1:28 left before another 3-pointer by Tony Snell helped the Bucks take an 82-80 lead into the final quarter.

Durant scored 17 points in the first half as the Warriors shot 63.6 percent of the field en route to a 63-49 lead at the break.

Thirteen of Durant’s points came in the opening quarter when Golden State made 16 of 24 field-goal attempts. The highlight was Nick Young rushing up the court to nail a 34-foot contested 3-pointer as time expired to give the Warriors a 36-27 lead.

Young hit a baseline 3-pointer to make it 45-32 before the Bucks used an 11-2 push to cut their deficit to four. However, Golden State controlled the final six minutes of the quarter to take the 14-point halftime lead.

