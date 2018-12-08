Warriors avenge blowout loss to Bucks

EditorsNote: fixes “their” in second graf; rewords eighth graf

The Golden State Warriors earned a measure of revenge against the host Milwaukee Bucks on Friday night, reversing an earlier blowout loss with a 105-95 victory.

On a night when Kevin Durant was held to 11 points on 3-for-14 shooting, the Warriors turned to their depth to complete a 3-2 trip with a third straight win.

Stephen Curry and Klay Thompson shared game-high scoring honors for Golden State with 20 points apiece, each hitting four 3-pointers.

Jonas Jerebko (four), Andre Iguodala (three) and Alfonzo McKinnie (three) combined for 10 other 3-pointers as the Warriors drained 19 shot from beyond the arc and outscored the Bucks 57-21 on threes.

In a game dominated by long-range shooting, the Warriors connected on 19 of 46 3-point tries while the Bucks were 7 of 39.

Giannis Antetokounmpo had 22 points and a game-high 15 rebounds for the Bucks, who won 134-111 at Golden State last month.

The Warriors were playing for the first time this season against a team that had beaten them earlier this season.

After the Bucks erased an 11-point, first-half deficit and drew even at 62-all, the Warriors used five 3-pointers, two by Curry, to regain an 83-76 advantage by the end of the third quarter.

The Bucks, who had won three straight at home, got no closer than five in the final quarter.

With their big three combining for a rather modest 51 points, the Warriors benefitted from a season-high 15 from Iguodala, 12 from Jerebko and nine from McKinnie.

Curry also found time for a game-high eight assists, while Durant and Iguodala were Golden State’s top rebounders with eight apiece.

Malcolm Brogdon (15 points), Eric Bledsoe (14), Brook Lopez (14) and Khris Middleton (10) also scored in double figures for the Bucks, who were held under 103 points for the first time this season.

Milwaukee has alternated wins and losses over the past eight games.

The Bucks held out reserve guard Matthew Dellavedova as a trade was being finalized that sent the guard and injured big man John Henson to Cleveland in a three-team deal that also included the Washington Wizards.

Milwaukee received veteran point guard George Hill from the Cavaliers.

