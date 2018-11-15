Temple, Grizzlies rally to hand Bucks first home loss

Garrett Temple scored seven of his 11 points in a late flurry that allowed the Memphis Grizzlies to rally past the host Milwaukee Bucks 116-113 on Wednesday night.

Marc Gasol had 29 points and Mike Conley 26 for the Grizzlies, who won for just the third time in seven road games this season.

Giannis Antetokounmpo had game highs in points (31) and rebounds (nine) for the Bucks.

After a 3-pointer by Eric Bledsoe put the Bucks on top 99-94 with 5:20 to go, Temple converted a three-point play and then made a 3-pointer to give the Grizzlies the lead for good.

Gasol added a dunk, Temple converted a free throw that resulted from a technical foul on Bucks coach Mike Budenholzer, and Conley buried a 3-pointer to complete a 12-0 burst that gave Memphis a 106-99 lead with just 3:13 to go.

Budenholzer was ejected from the game.

The Bucks got within two on three subsequent occasions, but the Grizzlies had an answer every time, with Conley providing a jumper and two free throws before Shelvin Mack made one of two foul shots for a three-point lead with 2.1 seconds left.

Khris Middleton misfired on a potential game-tying 3-point attempt at the horn.

The Grizzlies led by as many as 13 points in the third quarter and 82-67 after a 3-pointer by Jaren Jackson Jr. with 2:30 remaining in the third period before a 27-4 Bucks flurry during the third and fourth quarters gave them the lead.

Pat Connaughton sparked the run with a pair of 3-pointers and 12 of the run’s 27 points, including a layup with 9:08 to go, that put Milwaukee up eight at 94-86.

Mack (15 points) and Jackson (13) also scored in double figures for Memphis, which was coming off a 2-1 homestand that included wins over Denver and Philadelphia.

Middleton finished with 25 points and Connaughton 16 for the Bucks, who opened a six-game homestand with their first home loss of the season. Bledsoe had a game-high seven assists to complement 15 points.

