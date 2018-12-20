Antetokounmpo's 25 helps Bucks overcome Pelicans

Giannis Antetokounmpo recorded 25 points, eight rebounds and eight assists to help the Milwaukee Bucks post a 123-115 victory over the visiting New Orleans Pelicans on Wednesday night.

Malcolm Brogdon added 16 points and seven rebounds and Khris Middleton had 14 points for Milwaukee, which won for the fifth time in the past six games. Tony Snell scored 13 points, George Hill added 11 and Brook Lopez had 10 for the Bucks.

Anthony Davis registered 27 points and 11 rebounds in 29 minutes for New Orleans despite missing the second quarter and the first half of the third due to illness. The loss was the second straight for the Pelicans.

Jrue Holiday had 25 points and 12 assists for New Orleans. Darius Miller scored 20 points and Jahlil Okafor added 17 in 13 minutes for the Pelicans.

New Orleans forward Julius Randle and Nikola Mirotic both missed the game with ankle injuries.

The Bucks shot 50.6 percent from the field and made 13 of 33 3-point attempts.

New Orleans made 19 of 42 3-point attempts and shot 46.7 percent overall.

Milwaukee used an 11-0 run to turn a one-point deficit into a 117-107 lead with 2:56 left. D.J. Wilson scored back-to-back buckets and Brogdon followed with a layup to cap the run.

Holiday drained a 3-poniter to bring the Pelicans within 119-113 with 1:01 left. But Middleton hit two free throws with 26.8 seconds left and the Bucks went on to close it out.

New Orleans held an 82-75 lead after a layup by E’Twaun Moore with 4:58 remaining in the third quarter.

Milwaukee responded with eight straight points to take a brief lead and later tied the score at 90 on Hill’s 3-pointer to end the third quarter.

A basket by Davis gave the Pelicans a 95-90 lead with 10:51 left in the contest. The Bucks answered with an 11-1 burst with Eric Bledsoe’s basket accounting for a 101-96 edge with 8:29 remaining.

Davis’ dunk, off a pass from Holiday, gave New Orleans a 107-106 lead with 5:45 remaining.

Miller scored 17 points in the first half and the Pelicans were 12 of 23 from 3-point range while taking a 66-62 halftime advantage.

Davis scored 14 first-quarter points before leaving with the illness.

The Bucks held a 54-42 lead after Brogdon’s 3-pointer with 5:51 left in the half before New Orleans went on a 24-8 burst to end the stanza.

