Holiday helps Pelicans edge Bucks in OT

Jrue Holiday scored 15 points in the third quarter and finished with 36 as the New Orleans Pelicans held off the Milwaukee Bucks 123-121 in overtime on Sunday afternoon at the Bradley Center in Milwaukee.

The Pelicans won their fifth consecutive game, their longest winning streak in three years. They won their sixth straight overtime game and second in three days.

Anthony Davis added 27 points and 13 rebounds, Rajon Rondo had 16 points and 12 assists. Nikola Mirotic scored 14 and E‘Twaun Moore had 11.

Khris Middleton led the Bucks with 25, Giannis Antetokounmpo and Eric Bledsoe scored 20 each, Jabari Parker had 18 and John Henson 12.

The Bucks made 26 of 29 free throws and the Pelicans made 11 of 14.

Holiday broke a 116-116 tie with a jumper in overtime. After Henson split two free throws, Rondo’s layup gave New Orleans a three-point lead.

Middleton made a jumper and Rondo banked in a 3-pointer to give the Pelicans a 123-119 lead with 1:25 remaining.

After Middleton made two free throws, New Orleans had the ball with 11 seconds left and the shot clock off, but Rondo threw the ball away.

Antetokounmpo missed a short jumper and the rebound wound up in teammate Jason Terry’s hands, but he released a 3-pointer just after the final buzzer.

The Bucks led by 17 at halftime, but Holiday scored six points to lead a Pelicans’ surge at the start of the third quarter that cut the lead to 69-62.

Holiday scored five more points and Mirotic converted a three-point play that pulled New Orleans even at 73, completing a 23-5 run that began early in the second half.

Moments later the Pelicans edged in front at 78-77 when Holiday assisted on Moore’s 3-pointer.

The score was tied three times before Cheick Diallo’s basket gave New Orleans an 87-85 lead after three quarters.

The score was tied four times and the lead changed hands four times before Holiday’s layup gave the Pelicans a 105-101 lead with 5:16 left.

Bledsoe scored five points as Milwaukee took a 108-107 lead with 3:39 left.

Holiday made a 3-pointer and another jumper before Bledsoe’s layup and Middleton’s jumper tied the score at 112 with 50 seconds left.

Jumpers by Moore and Bledsoe left the score tied again with 32 seconds left.

New Orleans had a chance to win, but Mirotic’s 3-pointer missed at the end of regulation.

