Knicks survive comeback bid from short-handed Bucks

Alec Burks scored seven of his 21 points in the fourth quarter and hit the tiebreaking 3-pointer with 1:19 left as the visiting New York Knicks held off the severely shorthanded Milwaukee Bucks 102-96 Saturday night.

Burks posted his fifth straight 20-point game and set a career high with six 3-pointers. His biggest 3-pointer came after the Bucks erased an 11-point deficit and forged a 96-96 tie on a dunk by Brook Lopez with 95 seconds left.

After a timeout, rookie Immanuel Quickley connected with Burks. Burks moved to the right side opposite Milwaukee’s bench, and before the Bucks could rotate over, he hit a clean 3-pointer for a 99-96 lead.

After the teams traded turnovers, RJ Barrett missed a 3-pointer with 20.8 left and Bryn Forbes missed a 3-pointer with 8.1 seconds left that would have tied the game.

The Knicks grabbed the rebound and after an unsuccessful challenge of a foul call to Brook Lopez, Burks hit the technical free throw for a 100-96 lead with eight seconds left.

Milwaukee lost its second straight following an eight-game winning streak as starters Giannis Antetokounmpo (sprained left knee), Donte DiVincenzo (left foot), Jrue Holiday (left knee contusion) and Khris Middleton (left hip contusion) sat out.

Milwaukee also was without key reserves P.J. Tucker (left calf strain) and Bobby Portis (health and safety protocols).

The Knicks won their third straight game and did it without leading scorer Julius Randle (right thigh contusion) and also lost Mitchell Robinson to a fractured right foot midway through the first quarter.

Barrett also scored 21 points for the Knicks, who shot 43 percent, hit 16 3-pointers and had a season-high 28 assists while struggling with Milwaukee’s zone at times. Quickley added 13, as did Derrick Rose, who returned after missing 10 games due to COVID-19.

Thanasis Antetokounmpo led Milwaukee with a career-high 23 points, while rookie Jordan Nwora added a season-best 21 in his first start.

New York scored nine straight points to take a 79-73 lead on a dunk by Noel with 1:38 left in the third, and they still led 81-77 going into the fourth quarter.

The Knicks opened the fourth with a 9-2 spurt and took a 90-79 lead on a 3-pointer by Quickley with 9:25, left but Milwaukee stormed back.

--Field Level Media