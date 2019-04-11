Thunder earn No. 6 seed in West with win over Bucks

EditorsNote: update 2: adds Thunder’s playoff opponent

Apr 10, 2019; Milwaukee, WI, USA; Milwaukee Bucks guard Tim Frazier (12) dribbles the ball during the first quarter against the Oklahoma City Thunder at Fiserv Forum. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Hanisch-USA TODAY Sports

Dennis Schroder scored 32 points to help the Oklahoma City Thunder earn the No. 6 seed in the Western Conference with a 127-116 win at the Milwaukee Bucks on Wednesday night.

The Bucks, who had already sealed the top seed in the Eastern Conference coming into the game, sat three starters — Giannis Antetokounmpo, Eric Bledsoe and Brook Lopez — to rest them for the playoffs.

Milwaukee (60-22) will start the playoffs against the eighth-seeded Detroit Pistons (41-41).

The Thunder (49-33) will open the playoffs against the third-seeded Portland Trail Blazers (53-29).

While the Bucks had little to play for in the regular-season finale, the Thunder had plenty at stake coming into the game, with their playoff spot to be decided between the sixth, seventh and eighth seeds.

The Thunder took care of that, taking control of the game with 39 points in the second quarter and then maintaining that lead the rest of the way. That quarter included a 16-0 run that featured four 3-pointers.

Playing without Paul George, who hit a game-winning shot the night before against Houston, the Thunder leaned heavily on the 3-pointer with Schroder in the starting lineup in George’s place and the Bucks spending much of the game in a zone defense.

Oklahoma City hit a franchise-high 23 3-pointers.

Schroder hit a career-high eight 3-pointers, going 8 of 15 from long distance.

While the Thunder did create much of their offense on the perimeter, they also relied heavily on ball movement. They set a franchise record with 40 assists.

Russell Westbrook finished with 15 points, 11 rebounds and 17 assists for his fifth triple-double in six games. He tied Magic Johnson for second all-time in career triple-doubles with his 138th.

Jerami Grant had a career-high 28 points for Oklahoma City.

George missed the game with right shoulder soreness after aggravating an earlier injury in Tuesday’s win. George has also battled a sore left shoulder over the last two months.

Tim Frazier, making just his second start with the Bucks, had a career-high 29 points, making 4 of 6 from behind the arc. Bonzie Colson and Khris Middleton scored 21 each for Milwaukee.

