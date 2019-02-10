Absent Antetokounmpo, Bucks routed by Magic

The visiting Orlando Magic took advantage of the absence of Milwaukee’s Giannis Antetokounmpo, snapping the Bucks’ six-game winning streak with a 103-83 win Saturday night.

Feb 9, 2019; Milwaukee, WI, USA; Milwaukee Bucks forward Khris Middleton (22) drives for the basket during the first quarter against the Orlando Magic at Fiserv Forum. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Hanisch-USA TODAY Sports

Jonathan Isaac led the Magic in scoring for the first time this season with 17 points. Nikola Vucevic added 15 points and 17 rebounds, and Terrence Ross also scored 15. Ross is averaging 22 points over his last five games.

Orlando has won four of its last five and is now 2 1/2 games out of the eighth seed in the Eastern Conference.

Eric Bledoe led Milwaukee with 19 points, 11 rebounds and five assists, and Malcolm Brogdon added 14 points. It was Milwaukee’s most lopsided loss and the fewest points they’ve scored all season.

The Bucks had won six straight and 12 of their last 13 coming into the night, but they were missing 27 points per game from Antetokounmpo. He was resting his right knee and is expected back as soon as Monday against the Chicago Bulls.

Milwaukee should also get a boost from newly acquired forward Nikola Mirotic, who is still recovering from a calf injury. Mirotic has missed the last nine games, including the Bucks’ 122-107 win over Dallas on Friday. He was traded from New Orleans just before Thursday’s deadline and is expected to make his debut for the Bucks soon.

Orlando took hold of the game midway through the first quarter and held a double-digit advantage for much of the second and third quarters. The Magic led by as much as 25 in the fourth.

The Bucks had cut the deficit to 69-60 with 4:42 left in the third, but Orlando hit back-to-back threes and regained control with a 10-2 run.

The Magic outshot the Bucks to a 59-49 halftime lead. Orlando made 53.2 percent of its field-goal attempts in the first half and held Milwaukee to just 36.7 percent.

Milwaukee jumped out to an 8-0 lead to start the game, but the Magic responded with a 20-4 run to take the lead. Ross got hot in the second quarter, scoring 13 of the Magic’s 39 points in the period, and Orlando upped its lead to as much as 12 points in the frame.

—Field Level Media