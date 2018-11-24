Crawford's heroics give Suns first road win, beat Bucks

Jamal Crawford connected on a free-throw line jumper with 0.8 seconds left to give the Phoenix Suns a 116-114 victory over the Milwaukee Bucks on Friday night for their first road win of the season in nine attempts.

Crawford’s clutch basket capped a game-ending 8-0 run for the Suns, who snapped a three-game overall losing streak. Devin Booker registered 29 points and seven assists as one of seven Phoenix players in double digits.

Giannis Antetokounmpo scored 35 points on 14-of-16 shooting and collected 10 rebounds for the Bucks, who had a three-game winning streak halted.

Malcolm Brogdon scored 22 points, Khris Middleton added 15 and Eric Bledsoe had 12.

The Suns were facing a six-point deficit before Trevor Ariza hit a 3-pointer with 1:17 left, and T.J. Warren converted a tying three-point play with 53.5 seconds remaining.

Booker later was looking to take the decisive shot but couldn’t get free and passed the ball to Crawford. The 38-year-old dribbled forward and pulled up just outside the lane, then knocked down the shot over Brogdon to provide Phoenix with just its fourth victory of the season.

Warren scored 19 points, Deandre Ayton added 17 and Ariza contributed 13 points and 11 rebounds for the Suns, who shot 50 percent from the field, including 9 of 26 from 3-point range.

Richaun Holmes scored 12 points, while Crawford and Josh Jackson each scored 11 for the Suns.

The Bucks shot 48.3 percent from the field and were a porous 10 of 44 from long range. Center Brook Lopez missed all 12 3-point attempts and was 3-of-17 overall while scoring seven points.

Phoenix was the last team in the NBA to post a road victory. The Cleveland Cavaliers also entered the day winless on the road before beating the Philadelphia 76ers earlier Friday night.

Phoenix led by three at halftime but stretched its lead to 91-79 after a 3-pointer by Jackson with 4:09 remaining in the third quarter.

But Antetokounmpo’s dunk began a quarter-ending 11-0 run with Ersan Ilyasova’s buzzer-beating tip-in bringing Milwaukee within 91-90 entering the final stanza.

Mikal Bridges drained a 3-pointer to boost the lead to 108-100 with 6:59 remaining before Phoenix went 5:42 without scoring.

Antetokounmpo started a 14-0 burst with back-to-back baskets, and he and Brogdon each had six points during the run. Brogdon capped the surge with a three-point play as the Bucks took a 114-108 lead with 3:26 left.

The Suns shot 56.8 percent from the field in the first half while taking a 64-61 lead at the break.