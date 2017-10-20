Milwaukee Bucks - PlayerWatch

F Giannis Antetokounmpo scored 16 of his 37 points in the fourth quarter, leading the Bucks to a season-opening 108-100 victory over Boston Wednesday. “We always set the bar high for Giannis, but for his opening-day performance, he set the bar high now, and we’re going to hold him to that,” coach Jason Kidd said. Antetokounmpo tied Michael Redd for the second-most points by a Buck in a season opener. Kareem Abdul-Jabbar holds the record with 41 .

G Malcolm Brogdon had 19 points for the Bucks on Wednesday.