Milwaukee Bucks - PlayerWatch
#US NBA
October 22, 2017 / 3:43 AM / 3 days ago

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

F Giannis Antetokounmpo scored a game-high 34 points on 15-of-22 shooting with eight rebounds and eight assists, but the rest of the squad shot a combined 38.3 percent (23 of 60) from the floor in Friday’s loss to Cleveland.

G Malcolm Brogdon hit 6 of 12 shots, including four 3-pointers, to finish with 16 points Friday.

F Joel Bolomboy signed a two-way contract with the Bucks. He will join the Bucks’ G-League affiliate.

F Khris Middleton was flat for a second straight game and only scored eight while going 0 of 5 from distance. He was 1 of 5 on 3-pointers in the opener.

F Cliff Alexander signed a two-way contract with the Bucks and will join the Bucks’ G-League affiliate.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
