Milwaukee Bucks - PlayerWatch

F Giannis Antetokounmpo finished with a team-high 28 points to lead the Bucks but failed to reach the 30-point mark for just the second time this season. He still leads the league in scoring at 33.7 points per game. His previous low total this season was also 28 points, coming last week in a loss to the Boston Celtics.

F D.J. Wilson scored his first career points, finishing with four while playing a career-high 13 minutes. Wilson, Milwaukee’s first-round selection in the June draft, had played a total of two minutes in the team’s first six games.

C Greg Monroe missed a second game because of a left calf injury that is expected to sideline him for at least two weeks.