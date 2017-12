F Mirza Teletovic will be sidelined at least 10 more days after being diagnosed with blood clots in both lungs, the team announced Thursday. Teletovic has been rehabbing from last month’s knee surgery and he experienced heavy fatigue earlier this week, which concerned team physicians. Doctors ordered a 10-day rest period for Teletovic and will examine him again afterward. The 32-year-old Teletovic also dealt with blood clots in his lungs when he was a member of the Brooklyn Nets.