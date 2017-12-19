Milwaukee Bucks - PlayerWatch

G Sean Kilpatrick signed a two-way contract with Milwaukee on Monday. He was on Milwaukee’s summer league team in 2015 and was a free agent after being waived by the Brooklyn Nets on Dec. 9. He averaged 4.9 points in 16 games this season for the Nets, who needed the roster spot after acquiring C Jahlil Okafor and G Nik Stauskas from Philadelphia.

G Gary Payton II was waived on Monday to make room for the signing of G Sean Kilpatrick to a two-way contract. In 12 games, Payton averaged 2.5 points per game.