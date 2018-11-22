Antetokounmpo anchors Bucks' blowout against Blazers

Giannis Antetokounmpo collected 33 points, 16 rebounds and nine assists as the Milwaukee Bucks pounded the visiting Portland Trail Blazers 143-100 on Wednesday night.

Khris Middleton added 21 points and seven rebounds as the Bucks won their third straight game.

Damian Lillard and CJ McCollum each scored 22 points for the Trail Blazers, who played the second of back-to-back games after a 118-114 road win against New York Knicks on Tuesday night.

Milwaukee shot 52.8 percent from the field and owned the backboards by a 59-40 margin. Portland shot just 36.2 percent, missing 33 of their 42 3-point attempts and turning the ball over 17 times.

The Bucks never trailed, jumping in front 26-7 after eight minutes.

The Blazers got to within 31-23 early in the second quarter, but the Bucks built it back to 56-34 midway through the quarter. They went into intermission with a 72-50 lead despite making only 4-of-19 attempts from the 3-point line.

Antetokounmpo had 25 points on 11-for-14 shooting to go with seven rebounds in the half for the Bucks, who had 44 points in the paint before the break.

The Bucks extended their advantage to 100-72 with five minutes left in the third quarter. Milwaukee’s edge was 109-79 going into the final period, and the Bucks led by as many as 46 late in the game.

Portland forward Moe Harkless, who had missed the previous 12 games with a knee injury, made his first appearance since Oct. 27. He came off the bench to total two points, three rebounds and two steals in 13 minutes.

—Field Level Media