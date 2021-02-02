Bucks roll over visiting Trail Blazers

Jrue Holiday recorded 22 points, seven rebounds, six assists and three steals to help the Milwaukee Bucks roll to a decisive 134-106 victory over the visiting Portland Trail Blazers on Monday night.

Bobby Portis matched his season best of 21 points and also collected eight rebounds as Milwaukee snapped a two-game slide. Giannis Antetokounmpo added 18 points and six assists and Khris Middleton contributed 17 points and matched his season high of nine assists for the Bucks.

D.J. Augustin and Bryn Forbes added 13 points apiece as Milwaukee shot 55.2 percent from the field and connected on 21 of 42 3-point attempts. Middleton hit all four of his 3-point attempts and Augustin made 4 of 6.

Holiday was 10 of 14 from the field, Portis was 9 of 13, Antetokounmpo hit 8 of 11 and Middleton made 5 of 6 shots.

Nassir Little established career bests of 30 points and five 3-pointers for the Trail Blazers, who have lost four straight games to the Bucks and eight of the past nine.

Damian Lillard recorded 17 points and seven assists, Anfernee Simons tallied 15 points and Enes Kanter had 10 points and 11 rebounds for Portland.

The Trail Blazers shot just 37.5 percent from the field and were 15 of 42 from 3-point range while losing for the third time in four games.

Milwaukee’s assault began in the first quarter when it went 8 of 10 from 3-point range while taking a 46-36 lead.

The Bucks again had the range in the second quarter by hitting 6 of 12 from behind the arc. Portis capped the stellar shooting with a 3-pointer with 6.6 seconds left to give Milwaukee a 79-56 halftime edge.

The Bucks shot 60 percent overall (30 of 50) in the half while Portland made just 38.5 percent (20 of 52).

The cushion continued to grow in the third quarter and a 10-0 burst that featured 3-pointers from Augustin and Middleton boosted the advantage to 106-70 with 3:11 remaining.

Milwaukee took a 113-77 advantage into the fourth quarter and saw its lead top out at 39 early in the stanza.

