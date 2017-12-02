Preview: Kings at Bucks

The Milwaukee Bucks rolled to victory in their matchup earlier this week and look to repeat the feat when they host the Sacramento Kings on Saturday. Milwaukee faced few issues while trouncing the Kings 112-87 as part of a 3-1 West Coast trip that concluded with Thursday’s 12-point win at Portland.

Bucks swingman Khris Middleton scored 26 points in the 103-91 victory over the Trail Blazers for his fifth 25-point performance of the season. Middleton’s 19.3 scoring average ranks second on the squad behind star forward Giannis Antetokounmpo, who scored 32 points during the rout of the Kings and is averaging 29.2 and 10.1 rebounds. Sacramento is a porous 3-9 on the road but has captured its last two - recording an impressive win over Golden State on Monday before adding Friday’s 107-106 victory over Chicago to the ledger. “Any time you win on the road, it’s good,” Kings power forward Zach Randolph said after the win over the Bulls. “Any team is tough, especially when you go into their place and try to get a win. It was a good win. It was a team win.”

TV: 8:30 p.m. ET, NBCSN California (Sacramento), FSN Wisconsin (Milwaukee)

ABOUT THE KINGS (7-15): Randolph recorded his best overall effort of the campaign with season bests of 25 points and 13 rebounds in the victory over the Bulls. The 36-year-old was 12-for-19 from the field while recording his first double-double of the season and scoring in double digits for the seventh consecutive game. “How about a 36-year-old that goes and gets 25 and 13 and has one free throw,” coach Dave Joerger told reporters. “That’s amazing. That’s fantastic work by Zach, and we did a good job of playing off of him, too.”

ABOUT THE BUCKS (11-9): Recently acquired guard Eric Bledsoe averaged 23.5 points during the four-game road trip, including a 30-point effort against Phoenix (his former team) and 25 versus the Trail Blazers. Bledsoe also stood out in the romp against the Kings as he tallied 21 points on 7-of-10 shooting in just 24 minutes. Milwaukee averaged 109 points during the road excursion but ranks just 20th overall in scoring at 102.9 per game.

BUZZER BEATERS

1. The Bucks have won the last three meetings by an average of 23 points, including the road victory over the Kings on Tuesday.

2. Milwaukee PF John Henson has registered three double-doubles in his last seven games.

3. Sacramento rookie SG Bogdan Bogdanovic scored a season-high 19 points against Chicago to reach double figures for the sixth time in seven contests.

PREDICTION: Bucks 109, Kings 98