Antetokounmpo leads Bucks over Kings

MILWAUKEE -- Giannis Antetokounmpo scored 33 points and grabbed 13 rebounds as the Milwaukee Bucks beat the Sacramento Kings for the second time in five days with a 109-104 victory Saturday night at the Bradley Center.

Khris Middleton scored 25 points and Eric Bledsoe added 19 as the Bucks (11-9) shot 49.3 percent and hit 6 of 19 3-point attempts.

Zach Randolph had 22 points off the bench to lead the Kings, who also got 19 from Buddy Hield and 14 from De‘Aaron Fox while shooting 48.1 percent, including 11 for 24 from beyond the arc.

Just like when the teams met Tuesday night in Sacramento, the Bucks wasted little time taking control and capitalized on four Kings turnovers to jump out to a 10-0 lead.

Antetokounmpo scored 13 in the opening quarter, hitting 9 of 12 free throw attempts, and the Bucks shot 54 percent from the field to take a 63-52 lead into halftime.

Sacramento showed signs of life in the second, hitting 10 of 18 shots but the Kings went ice cold in the third, shooting 38 percent from the floor while Milwaukee got eight more from Antetokounmpo, stretched the lead to 20 and went into the fourth up 12.

The Kings whittled away and made it a five-point game with five minutes to play. An Antetokounmpo jumper gave Milwaukee a 100-93 lead but Garret Temple sank a 3-pointer from the corner with 3:19 left, putting Sacramento within four of the lead and Bogdan Bogdanovic sank a pair of free throws with 1:40 left, making it 102-101.

John Henson’s hook put Milwaukee back up three and Antetokounmpo’s two free throws made it 106-101 with 42 seconds to go, snuffing out the comeback attempt.

NOTES: Sacramento F Willie Cauley-Stein suffered a lower back strain during the second quarter and did not return after halftime. He finished with three points on 1-of-3 shooting in nine minutes. ... Milwaukee has gone 8-3 since Eric Bledsoe joined the team Nov. 7 in a trade with Phoenix. ... The Kings have lost their last two games in Milwaukee and three in a row overall against the Bucks. ... Sacramento is winless this season in the second half of back-to-back sets ... Milwaukee had held its last three opponents to less than 43 percent shooting.