Bucks overwhelm Kings in 128-115 win

Giannis Antetokounmpo had a double-double by halftime and he combined with Khris Middleton for 70 of the Milwaukee Bucks’ points in a 128-115 win over visiting Sacramento on Sunday.

Antetokounmpo finished with a game-high 38 points and 18 rebounds, while adding four assists. Middleton finished with 32 points, while shooting 13 of 22 from the field and adding eight rebounds, six assists and four steals.

The Bucks won their second consecutive game after snapping a five-game losing streak.

Sacramento dropped its seventh consecutive and played without leading scorer Harrison Barnes (left foot strain) for the third consecutive game.

Richaun Holmes returned to the Kings’ starting lineup after missing three games with a knee injury and finished with 11 points and 11 rebounds in 21 minutes. But he was held to only one point and one rebound in the second half.

Antetokounmpo shot 9 of 19 from the field, while scoring half of his points from the free throw line. The 19 made free throws tied a career high on a career-high 24 attempts.

Donte DiVincenzo had 16 points on 7-of-12 shooting, while Pat Connaughton finished with 12 points and Bryn Forbes added 10.

Milwaukee threatened to pull away just before halftime leading 64-48 before Buddy Hield scored his first eight points of the game in succession to cut the deficit in half. Milwaukee opened a 70-56 lead at halftime.

Middleton then scored Milwaukee’s first five points of the second half as the Bucks opened a 75-56 advantage. Milwaukee would eventually see the advantage grow to as many as 23 points early in the second half.

The Bucks played their eighth consecutive game without Jrue Holiday due to health and safety protocols. Jaylen Adams also remained out for the same reason.

Rookie Tyrese Haliburton led the Kings with 23 points, while adding eight assists and five rebounds and was one of six Sacramento players to score in double figures.

DaQuan Jeffries scored 18 points and grabbed six rebounds while Hield and De’Aaron Fox each had 13 points. Fox also had 10 assists. Marvin Bagley III added 12 points and six rebounds.

--Field Level Media