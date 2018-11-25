Antetokounmpo leads Bucks' rally over Spurs

EditorsNote: Corrects to eight assists in lead; minor edits throughout

Giannis Antetokounmpo scored 34 points, grabbed 18 rebounds and handed out eight assists as the host Milwaukee Bucks rallied past the San Antonio Spurs 135-129 on Saturday night.

Milwaukee outscored San Antonio 40-27 in the fourth quarter for its fourth win in its past five games. Malcolm Brogdon had 23 points on 10-of-15 shooting, Khris Middleton chipped in 21 and Eric Bledsoe had a double-double with 20 points and 10 assists as the Bucks’ starting five combined for 107 points.

DeMar DeRozan scored 34 points for the Spurs, who lost for the sixth time in their last eight games. Bryn Forbes had 18 points, Davis Bertans scored 17 and LaMarcus Aldridge added 15.

The Spurs entered the fourth quarter with a 102-95 lead before adding on with two Rudy Gay baskets. But Matthew Dellavedova, Sterling Brown and Bledsoe each sunk 3s for the Bucks while the Spurs could muster only another Gay basket in the run, narrowing the deficit to 108-104 before a 6-0 Spurs run.

Antetokounmpo scored nine points as part of a 12-4 Bucks run as Milwaukee closed to within 118-116 with five minutes remaining. Less than two minutes later, the Bucks took a 121-120 lead on a Brogdon layup.

After DeRozan put the Spurs back up by one, the Bucks scored the next seven points and wouldn’t relinquish the lead the rest of the way. The Spurs got as close as 131-129, but Brogdon hit a 3 with 8.4 seconds remaining to ice the win for Milwaukee.

San Antonio climbed out of an early hole, rallying from a 26-14 first-quarter deficit and building a 37-36 lead at the end of the first 12 minutes.

DeRozan came alive in the second quarter, swishing a jumper from the lane and converting a driving layup after his missed free throw to give the Spurs a 52-48 lead.

San Antonio held a 68-67 halftime advantage, led by DeRozan’s 18 points. Antetokounmpo led the Bucks with 12 points, eight rebounds, four assists and two steals in the first half.

—Field Level Media