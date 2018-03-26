Bucks hold off Spurs' furious rally

Giannis Antetokounmpo had 25 points and 10 rebounds and Eric Bledsoe finished with 23 points to lead the Milwaukee Bucks to a 106-103 victory over the San Antonio Spurs on Sunday afternoon at the Bradley Center in Milwaukee.

The Bucks shot 48.8 percent from the floor with Antetokounmpo connecting on 9 of 16 attempts, including three 3-pointers. Bledsoe also hit nine buckets while Khris Middleton added 19 points on 8-for-15 shooting, including two of Milwaukee’s nine 3-pointers.

Coming off a career-high, 45-point performance in an overtime victory over Utah Friday night, LaMarcus Aldridge paced the Spurs with 34 points.

Pau Gasol hit 10 of 15 shots to score 22 points and grabbed 13 rebounds in 24 minutes off the bench for the Spurs, who shot 44.6 percent but were just 4 of 17 from beyond the arc as their six-game winning streak came to an end.

Milwaukee got off to a fast start and built a 12-point lead after shooting 57 percent in the opening quarter but it couldn’t keep up that pace and it was a 47-47 game at halftime.

Bledsoe scored 11 in the third quarter as Milwaukee regained control. The Bucks hit 16 of 25 shots in the quarter, including four 3-pointers and took an 88-75 lead into the fourth when Brandon Jennings knocked down a 3 that beat the buzzer.

Down 15 with eight minutes to play, the Spurs launched one final run.

Aldridge scored six straight to get San Antonio within nine with 6:37 remaining. A free throw from Bledsoe and a hook shot from John Henson put Milwaukee back up 12 but an 11-2 Spurs run made it 106-103 with 35 seconds to go.

The drive stalled from there as Middleton blocked a 3-pointer from Dejounte Murray and Danny Green missed the put-back, clinching a fourth consecutive road loss for the Spurs.

