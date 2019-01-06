Leonard fills stat sheet as Raptors edge Bucks

EditorsNote: Fixes typo in 2nd graf: “on Thursday” sted “at Thursday”

Kawhi Leonard finished with 30 points, six rebounds, six assists and five steals as the visiting Toronto Raptors defeated the Milwaukee Bucks 123-116 Saturday night.

Pascal Siakam added a career best 30 points for the Raptors, who were coming off a disappointing 125-107 loss at San Antonio on Thursday.

Serge Ibaka added 25 points and nine rebounds, Fred VanVleet chipped in with 21 points, and Danny Green finished with 12 points and nine rebounds for the Raptors, who defeated the Bucks for the first time in three meetings this season.

Giannis Antetokounmpo scored 43 points and grabbed 18 rebounds for the Bucks, who had won five in a row and six straight at home.

Malcolm Brogdon added 15 points, Khris Middleton and Eric Bledsoe scored 14 each, and George Hill and Sterling Brown had 11 apiece for Milwaukee.

The Raptors took a nine-point lead into the fourth quarter, but the Bucks quickly reduced that to two on Middleton’s layup with 10:45 left in the game, and again on Hill’s 16-foot jumper with 9:28 to play.

Antetokounmpo made a 3-pointer to give the Bucks a 96-95 lead with 8:12 to play, and Green responded for Toronto with a 3-pointer 28 seconds later.

Siakam’s 3-pointer capped a 15-2 run that gave Toronto a 12-point advantage with 5:12 to play.

Antetokounmpo’s dunk chopped the lead to seven with 2:53 to play.

The Bucks led 34-27 after the first quarter.

With Antetokounmpo scoring 18 points and grabbing nine rebounds, the Bucks led 57-56 at the half, despite a closing 7-0 run by the Raptors. The Bucks had been ahead by as many as 10 in the second quarter. Leonard had 17 first-half points.

The Raptors also scored the first seven points of the third quarter to lead 61-57.

The Raptors pulled ahead by 12 points when Siakam hit a 29-foot 3-pointer with 5:41 to play in the third quarter.

Siakam’s 5-foot bank shot had the Raptors leading 82-69 with 3:45 to play in the quarter. But that lead was reduced to four on Hill’s 3-pointer with 2:10 left in the third.

The Raptors finished the third quarter with an 8-3 run and led 91-82.

