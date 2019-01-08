Antetokounmpo, Bucks stay hot, defeat Jazz

Giannis Antetokounmpo recorded 30 points and 10 rebounds to help the Milwaukee Bucks register a 114-102 win over the visiting Utah Jazz on Monday night.

Malcolm Brogdon added 21 points for the Bucks, who won for the 10th time in their past 12 games. Brook Lopez contributed 15 points and eight rebounds, Thon Maker also scored 15 and Khris Middleton had 14 points and seven rebounds as Milwaukee defeated Utah for the second straight time after losing the previous seven meetings.

Donovan Mitchell scored 26 points for the Jazz but missed all five shots while going scoreless in the fourth quarter. Rudy Gobert added 14 points and 15 rebounds, Jae Crowder and Derrick Favors scored 12 points each and Raul Neto had 10 points.

Utah point guard Ricky Rubio scored nine points on 4-of-5 shooting in the first 4:37 before exiting the contest with a hamstring injury.

Milwaukee shot 46.9 percent from the field, including 9-of-26 from 3-point range.

The Jazz shot 41.9 percent and were 14-for-38 from behind the arc. Mitchell made a season-high six 3-pointers.

The Bucks outscored Utah 31-16 in the fourth quarter and concluded the game with a 12-3 run. Lopez buried his third 3-pointer of the game to give Milwaukee a 112-101 lead with 2:20 remaining to effectively put the Jazz away.

Utah led by four points at halftime and started the third quarter with a 9-2 run to open up a 71-60 lead.

The Bucks fought back and Brogdon’s back-to-back baskets capped an 8-0 push that gave Milwaukee an 81-80 lead with 2:40 left in the third quarter. Utah held an 86-83 lead entering the fourth quarter, but the Bucks moved ahead 95-92 on Antetokounmpo’s three-point play with 8:24 remaining in the contest.

Middleton’s three-point play gave Milwaukee a 100-94 lead with 6:06 left. After the Jazz cut the margin to three, Brodgon drained a 3-pointer and Antetokounmpo delivered a dunk to give the Bucks a 107-99 advantage with 3:41 left.

Mitchell scored 15 first-half points as Utah took a 62-58 lead into the break. The Jazz shot 56.5 percent from the field while taking a 34-31 first-quarter lead.

Milwaukee held a 49-48 edge after Middleton’s basket with 5:17 left in the half. Utah answered with a 12-4 surge, taking a 60-53 lead on Mitchell’s 3-pointer with 1:41 remaining.

—Field Level Media