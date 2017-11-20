Preview: Wizards at Bucks

The Milwaukee Bucks followed up their longest winning streak of the season with a 32-point loss to the NBA’s worst team. They’ll try to bounce back and rediscover that winning form when they host the Washington Wizards on Monday.

Giannis Antetokounmpo scored 24 points and Khris Middleton added 23 but no other Milwaukee player had more than eight in the 111-79 loss to the Dallas Mavericks, the team’s worst offensive showing of the season and its first setback in five games with point guard Eric Bledsoe. “I think the ball was just stuck,” coach Jason Kidd told reporters after his team recorded just 13 assists. “The ball got sticky and we were afraid to let go of it to a teammate.” The Wizards have also dropped off since a recent four-game winning streak, now losing two in a row following Sunday’s 100-91 defeat in Toronto. Star point guard John Wall missed the contest with a knee issue and is day-to-day.

TV: 8 p.m. ET, NBCSN Washington, FSN Wisconsin (Milwaukee)

ABOUT THE WIZARDS (9-7): Bradley Beal did his best to make up for Wall’s absence by scoring 27 points, nailing five 3-pointers for the second straight game. Tim Frazier stepped into the starting lineup in place of Wall and provided a season-high eight rebounds along with a season high-tying eight assists in his second start of the season. Sunday’s loss opened up a stretch in which Washington plays 10 of 12 on the road.

ABOUT THE BUCKS (8-7): Milwaukee’s reserves combined for 13 points on 6-of-24 shooting in the loss to Dallas, missing all 10 of their 3-point tries and making 1-of-4 free throws. “Definitely it hurts,” Middleton told reporters. “We need everybody, we need everybody to play well. Not just the starting five, not just a couple guys, we need everybody every night.” It doesn’t help matters that guard Matthew Dellavedova (knee) and forward Mirza Teletovic (knee) have missed the last two and five games, respectively.

BUZZER BEATERS

1. Beal has at least 26 points in three straight games.

2. Bucks PG Malcolm Brogdon is shooting 39.6 percent since being bumped to a reserve role after shooting 50.5 percent as a starter.

3. Washington won three of four meetings last season but Antetokounmpo averaged 29.7 points, 11.3 rebounds and 6.7 assists in the three games he played against the Wizards.

PREDICTION: Bucks 104, Wizards 99