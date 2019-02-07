Bucks, Antetokounmpo (43 points) keep hot hand, whip Wizards

Giannis Antetokounmpo scored 43 points, Eric Bledsoe added 22 points and 11 assists and the Milwaukee Bucks routed the visiting Washington Wizards 148-129 on Wednesday night for their fifth straight win.

Feb 6, 2019; Milwaukee, WI, USA; Washington Wizards guard Bradley Beal (3) argues with Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo (34) following a play during the first quarter at Fiserv Forum.

Antetokounmpo made 17 of 21 field goal attempts, including 3 of 3 from 3-point range as Milwaukee beat the Wizards for the second time in less than a week.

The Bucks, who shot 60.2 percent (56 of 93) and made 19 of 30 3-pointers, have won 10 of their last 11.

Bradley Beal scored 30 for the Wizards, who allowed a season-high point total in losing their third straight. Thomas Bryant had 26 points and 14 rebounds for

Washington while Tomas Satoransky had 16 points and 10 assists.

Beal, 25, became the youngest player in NBA history to make 1,000 3-pointers.

Washington committed 23 turnovers that led to 36 Milwaukee points.

One day after learning that star point guard John Wall will be out at least another 12 months after rupturing his Achilles tendon, the Wizards played without Otto Porter Jr. According to reports, the Wizards are sending Porter to the Chicago Bulls in a trade involving Bobby Portis and Jabari Parker.

Milwaukee led by 20 at halftime, but the Wizards chipped away in the third quarter and trailed by nine after Jeff Green’s two free throws with 3:37 left in the third quarter.

Washington, which trailed by 13 to start the fourth quarter, scored six straight points to pull within 120-113. The Bucks responded and Bledsoe’s dunk with 8:00 remaining capped a 13-0 run that put the Bucks up by 20 points.

The Wizards led 29-28 after Beal’s dunk with 3:58 left in the first quarter, but Khris Middleton converted a 3-point play that started the Bucks on a 16-1 run capped by D.J. Wilson’s dunk with 53.5 seconds left in the quarter. By the time it was over the Bucks led 50-35.

It was just the second 50-point first quarter in the NBA this season.

