Hawks claw past Wolves in OT

Kevin Huerter hit a big 3-pointer late in overtime as the Atlanta Hawks trimmed the Minnesota Timberwolves 123-120 win on Friday in Minneapolis.

Huerter’s hoop gave Atlanta a four-point lead with 43.9 seconds to go. The Timberwolves had a chance after Karl-Anthony Towns made two free throws, and Huerter subsequently missed his attempt for another 3-pointer with 15.5 seconds left.

Minnesota’s Andrew Wiggins went to the line for two shots with 4.5 seconds to play. Wiggins made the first free throw but missed the second, and the Hawks added two free throws by Dewayne Dedmon.

Josh Okogie missed an attempt for a tying 3-pointer in the last second.

Atlanta got 23 points from Kent Bazemore and 21 points and 10 rebounds from John Collins, his 10th double-double in the past 11 games. Dedmon had 19 points and 13 rebounds, and Trae Young, who hit a go-ahead 3-pointer in overtime, scored 16. Huerter scored 10 for the Hawks, who have won four of their past five games.

Minnesota got 31 points and 19 rebounds from Towns, 28 points and seven rebounds from Robert Covington, and 25 points and nine assists from Derrick Rose. The loss broke the Timberwolves’ two-game winning streak.

The Hawks scored 42 points in the opening quarter, and a 9-2 run helped them lead by as many as 22 points in the first half. Atlanta had a 71-59 advantage at halftime.

The Timberwolves started to chip away in the third quarter and tied the game at 89-89 when Covington dropped in a 3-pointer with 25 seconds left.

The Timberwolves led 103-94 with 7:57 remaining in the game, only to see Atlanta take a 108-107 lead with 3:52 left on a 3-pointer by Vince Carter. Towns answered with back-to-back buckets, and Minnesota appeared to have the game in hand when Bazemore missed two free throws with 2:32 left and the Wolves up by three.

The Hawks tied the game at 112-112 with 17.7 seconds remaining when Bazemore stole an inbounds pass near midcourt and drove for the dunk. Minnesota played for the final shot, but Rose’s attempt was blocked from behind by Atlanta’s Justin Anderson.

Minnesota played without former Atlanta standout Jeff Teague, who missed his sixth game due to left ankle inflammation. Atlanta reserve center Omari Spellman was available but did not play after returning Wednesday from a sore hip.

