Preview: Mavericks at Timberwolves

The Minnesota Timberwolves are displaying signs of progress and aim for their fourth consecutive victory when they host the lowly Dallas Mavericks on Saturday. Minnesota defeated Oklahoma City for the second time to start its three-game winning streak and followed up with road triumphs at Miami and New Orleans.

The Timberwolves have a 13-season playoff drought, but the addition of All-Star swingman Jimmy Butler to go with young stars Andrew Wiggins and Karl-Anthony Towns is changing the complexion of the group. “It’s a different feeling,” Towns told reporters after Wednesday’s 104-98 win over the Pelicans. “We’ve got a different confidence level.” Dallas is only experiencing miserable feelings as it dropped to 1-9 with Friday’s 99-94 loss to the Pelicans to match its worst 10-game start since the 1993-94 campaign. Small forward Harrison Barnes continues to be the team’s bright spot as he scored a season-best 26 points for his fourth 20-point effort of the season.

TV: 8 p.m. ET, FSN Southwest (Dallas), FSN North Plus (Minnesota)

ABOUT THE MAVERICKS (1-9): Dallas has scored fewer than 100 points in six of its 10 games and shot just 38.6 percent against the Pelicans, including 9-of-34 from 3-point range. Starting guards Dennis Smith Jr. (7-of-20) and Wesley Matthews (seven points on 3-of-12 shooting) both had subpar outings with Smith scoring 11 of his 16 points in the fourth quarter. “We were taking too long to make our decisions whether we are going to attack, pass or shoot,” Smith told reporters afterward. “We just have to get used to switching.”

ABOUT THE TIMBERWOLVES (5-3): Veteran power forward Taj Gibson also is making an impact as he recorded 11 points and a season-best 12 rebounds in the win over New Orleans for his second double-double of the season. “Taj is smart,” Butler told reporters of his long-time teammate with the Bulls. “He knows where he wants to get the ball on the floor. He works incredibly hard. He studies the film.” Another pleasing aspect of the win over the Pelicans is that the Timberwolves received just two points from Towns (team-leading 21.4 average) but emerged victorious as six other players scored in double digits.

BUZZER BEATERS

1. The Timberwolves went 2-1 against the Mavericks last season after losing the previous seven encounters.

2. Dallas PF Dirk Nowitzki recorded just seven points on 2-of-9 shooting against the Pelicans for his second single-digit scoring effort of the season.

3. Butler scored 23 points against New Orleans and is averaging 21.3 during the winning streak.

PREDICTION: Timberwolves 112, Mavericks 101