Pistons slip past Wolves in OT

Blake Griffin poured in 34 points, Reggie Bullock had a career-high 33, and the Detroit Pistons topped the Minnesota Timberwolves 129-123 in overtime on Wednesday in Minneapolis.

The Pistons’ Reggie Jackson scored his 6,000th career point during the first half. He contributed 24 points and six assists, while Andre Drummond supplied 16 points and 16 rebounds. Drummond’s basket in the final second of regulation sent the game to overtime.

Derrick Rose had 33 points and seven assists to lead Minnesota. Robert Covington tossed in 22 points, Karl-Anthony Towns and Andrew Wiggins added 16 apiece, and Dario Saric had 15.

Drummond made a free throw with 2:06 left in overtime to give Detroit a one-point lead. Jackson’s layup 38 seconds later made it a three-point game.

The Timberwolves missed a couple of potential tying 3-point shots. Jackson and Bullock sank free throws to secure the Pistons’ win.

The Pistons never led in the second half until the last minute of regulation.

Bullock made a 3-pointer midway through the third quarter to pull Detroit within 79-75. The Timberwolves then went on a 13-3 run the remainder of the quarter.

The Pistons started the fourth on a 9-1 run, including a pair of three-point plays by Griffin. A Covington trey bumped the Timberwolves’ lead up to 98-87.

Detroit responded with an 11-2 outburst.

Rose knocked down a corner 3-pointer but Bullock answered with a long ball of his own.

Bullock’s transition layup tied it at 103 apiece with 4:53 to go. Covington then hit a 3-pointer from the top of the key and made a bank shot.

Griffin made a corner trey with less than two minutes left to tie it again, but Covington once again hit a long ball. Bullock then fired in a 3-pointer to tie it at 113-all.

Rose nailed a bank shot but Jackson hit a corner trey with 31.6 seconds left to give Detroit its first lead of the half, 116-115. Rose missed a shot, but the Timberwolves won a scramble for the ball and Covington flung in a 3-pointer with 7.4 seconds left.

Drummond then forced overtime with his put-back off a Jackson miss.

—Field Level Media