Preview: Pacers at Timberwolves

Andrew Wiggins is fresh off a dramatic game-winning shot and the 22-year-old shooting guard seeks to post his fourth consecutive 20-point outing to open the campaign when the Minnesota Timberwolves host the Indiana Pacers on Tuesday. Wiggins banked in a last-second shot from more than 30 feet out to give the Timberwolves a 115-113 victory over the Oklahoma City Thunder on Sunday.

Wiggins, who is averaging 24.7 points, recently signed a five-year, $148 million extension and was prepared to take the decisive shot. “Wig is amazing. He’s been hitting that shot, weirdly enough, the whole offseason in practice,” standout center Karl-Anthony Towns said afterward. “The one thing that came through my mind if I didn’t catch it was to set a screen for somebody and just try to get someone (free). I‘m glad Wig was able to capitalize on it.” Indiana is rebuilding after trading star forward Paul George to Oklahoma City and is receiving strong play from guard Victor Oladipo (22.3 average), who was acquired in the trade. The Pacers will be without starting center Myles Turner (concussion, neck) for the third straight game.

ABOUT THE PACERS (1-2): The absence of Turner is getting newcomer Domantas Sabonis substantial playing time and the 21-year-old recorded 18 points and a career-best 12 rebounds in Saturday’s 112-108 loss to the Miami Heat. Sabonis was also acquired in the deal that sent George to the Thunder and is slated to start again after Turner was officially was ruled out on Monday. Veteran Al Jefferson (14 points in 14 minutes against Miami) and rookie TJ Leaf (7.3 average) will be in line to receive extra playing time.

ABOUT THE TIMBERWOLVES (2-1): All-Star forward Jimmy Butler, acquired from the Chicago Bulls in the offseason, is still adjusting to playing with Wiggins and Towns and is averaging just 13.3 points and shooting 39.5 percent from the field. Butler’s 15 points against the Thunder was his highest in three games - he averaged 23.9 last season - but he is playing solid defense and posted five steals in Friday’s win over the Utah Jazz. New point guard Jeff Teague - who played for the Pacers last season - contributed 19 points and nine assists against Oklahoma City, prompting coach Tom Thibodeau to proclaim “that’s the Jeff we’re all expecting. Great speed, super aggressive, he was attacking.”

BUZZER BEATERS

1. The teams split two meetings last season, but the Pacers have won six of the past nine meetings.

2. Towns opened the season with three straight double-doubles after recording 62 last season.

3. Oladipo topped 20 points in two of the first three games and poured in 28 against Miami.

PREDICTION: Timberwolves 109, Pacers 103