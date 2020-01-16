Sabonis' double-double leads Pacers past Wolves

Domantas Sabonis registered a double-double with 29 points and 13 rebounds, and the Indiana Pacers rallied to hold off the Minnesota Timberwolves 104-99 Wednesday at Target Center.

Jan 15, 2020; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Minnesota Timberwolves forward Robert Covington (33) celebrates during the first quarter against the Indiana Pacers at Target Center. Mandatory Credit: Brace Hemmelgarn-USA TODAY Sports

Indiana kicked off a stretch with six of its next seven games on the road in the first of two back-to-back against Minnesota.

The Timberwolves, who visit the Pacers on Friday, led at halftime despite playing without All-Star center Karl-Anthony Towns (flu-like symptoms) for a second straight game and the 15th time this season.

Minnesota rode a balanced scoring effort, with five Timberwolves scoring between 17 and 10 points. Jarrett Culver led the way with 17.

Indiana went on a 10-2 run in the early fourth quarter, with Doug McDermott coming off the bench to score eight points. Indiana took a lead during that surge that it never relinquished.

McDermott scored 14 points and T.J. Warren had 12 points and six rebounds. Malcolm Brodgon recorded 21 points, six rebounds and six assists in his second game since returning from a back injury.

Brogdon scored 10 points in the final 4:18, including a 3-pointer and mid-range jumper on two possessions that pushed Indiana’s lead from three to six points. Minnesota never got any closer than four points thereafter.

Sabonis matched Brogdon’s six assists, while Jeremy Lamb added nine points, six rebounds and two steals.

Robert Covington and Andrew Wiggins joined Culver in double-figures scoring with 14 and 10 points, respectively, for Minnesota. Gorgui Dieng posted a double-double with 15 points and 11 rebounds, and Keita Bates-Diop scored 15 points off the bench. Shabazz Napier had a game-high nine assists.

After the Pacers return home Friday to face the Timberwolves again, they hit the road for a five-game road swing through the Western Conference. Indiana’s trek begins Sunday at Denver.

