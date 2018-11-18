Gasol-led Grizzlies dispatch Timberwolves

Marc Gasol scored 26 points, grabbed 13 rebounds and made four 3-point shots to lead the Memphis Grizzlies to a 100-87 road win on Sunday against the Minnesota Timberwolves.

Mike Conley added 18 points and nine assists for the Grizzlies, who now have won five of six. The Timberwolves had won three straight since trading Jimmy Butler to the Philadelphia 76ers.

The Grizzlies broke open the game in the third quarter by outscoring the Timberwolves, 28-19. Through three quarters, Memphis had forced 16 Minnesota turnovers and the Timberwolves concluded with 20 miscues.

Derrick Rose kept the Timberwolves in the game, scoring 18 off the bench. Rose was 6 of 11 from the field, including 2-for-4 from long range. Newly acquired Dario Saric also gave Minnesota a lift off the bench, scoring 14 points.

The Grizzlies shot 42.7 percent from the field. Minnesota shot 39.2.

A telling sign that Sunday just wasn’t the Timberwolves’ day — with time running out late in the fourth, Garrett Temple threw up a 3-point attempt from 30 feet and hit nothing but net to give Memphis a 96-83 lead.

Another sign — Gasol sank a corner 3 midway through the third to give the Grizzlies a double-digit lead at 66-54. Minnesota had not won a game where it trailed by double digits all season, and still hasn’t.

Shelvin Mack’s 3-point jumper made it 69-54 as the Grizzlies defense smothered the Minnesota offense.

The Timberwolves cut the deficit to eight midway through the fourth and when Covington forced the ball off Conley’s knee, it appeared Minnesota would have a chance to creep even closer.

But a missed call allowed the Grizzlies to keep the ball and Gasol made a 3 making the score 81-69.

Saric answered to cut the lead to 10 but Gasol could not be stopped. Memphis’ big man sank another 3 and it seemed Memphis had an answer every time Minnesota tried to claw back.

Memphis dictated the pace from the get-go but trailed 20-17 after the first quarter. The Grizzlies outscored the Timberwolves 30-23 in the second period and took a 47-43 lead into halftime.

Minnesota shot just 35 percent (14 of 40) in the first half while the Grizzlies were just a little better at 39.1 percent (18-for-46).

The two teams combined to turn the ball over 19 times in the first half.

