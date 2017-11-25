Heat scorch nets from 3, beat Timberwolves

MINNEAPOLIS -- Long-range shooting and a sound defensive game helped lift the Miami Heat to a 109-97 road win over the Minnesota Timberwolves on Friday night at Target Center.

Miami set a new season high shooting 49 percent (19-for-39) from 3-point range, led by former Timberwolves player Wayne Ellington (6 of 9) and Goran Dragic (5-for-8). Ellington’s 21 points off the bench led the Heat followed by Dragic’s 20.

Dion Waiters added 17 while Hassan Whiteside, who sat out Miami’s 125-122 overtime loss to Minnesota on Oct. 30, posted a double-double with 16 points and 10 rebounds.

Jimmy Butler and Andrew Wiggins each scored 18 points to lead the Timberwolves with Jamal Crawford and Shabazz Muhammad adding 10 each off the bench.

Karl-Anthony Towns also finished with 18 points but did most of his damage late when the game was out of reach. Guarded primarily by Miami’s Justise Winslow, Towns did not score his first basket until 8:15 remained in the third quarter.

Minnesota’s 17 3-point attempts (7-for-17) was two less than Miami’s 19 made.

The Heat have won nine of their past 10 visits to Target Center, with Minnesota’s only victory in that stretch coming with a 102-101 win on Feb. 4, 2015.

Miami led 58-48 at the half primarily on the strength of its 3-point shooting. The Heat shot 10-for-21 from long range, led by Dragic who scored 12 of his 15 points from behind the arc. All 12 of Ellington’s halftime points came on 3s and even Winslow, who entered the game 6-for-22 from downtown, made both of his 3-point attempts.

After trailing 2-0, Miami sprinted to a 22-9 lead halfway through the first quarter and extended the lead to 25-11. But back-to-back 3-pointers by Tyus Jones and Jamal Crawford sparked a 13-0 Minnesota run to pull the Timberwolves within one.

NOTES: Minnesota was without starting PG Jeff Teague who was a late scratch with right Achilles soreness. Teague, led the Timberwolves with 23 points and 11 assists in the previous meeting between the two teams, was replaced in the starting lineup by G Aaron Brooks. ... The Heat announced on Thursday that guard Derrick Walton Jr. has re-joined the Sioux Falls Skyforce as part of his two-way contract. ... Minnesota F Nemanj Bjelica was inactive on Friday due to a left mid-foot sprain. Anthony Brown was activated to replace Bjelica. ... Miami’s bench outscored Minnesota’s 41-32 for the game.