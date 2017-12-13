Embiid, 76ers power past Wolves in OT

MINNEAPOLIS -- Joel Embiid had 28 points, 12 rebounds and eight assists, and J.J. Redick scored 26 points as the Philadelphia 76ers pulled out a 118-112 overtime win against the Minnesota Timberwolves on Tuesday night.

Ben Simmons was held scoreless until 1:17 remained in regulation, but he ended up with seven points and eight assists for Philadelphia. The 76ers (14-13) snapped a four-game losing streak by scoring the first six points of overtime and holding on in the back-and-forth game.

There were 15 lead changes and neither team was on top by more than nine points in the game. The Sixers survived a season-high 24 turnovers, which led to 31 points for Minnesota. Philadelphia shot 27 of 32 at the free-throw line, while the Timberwolves were 19 of 27.

Jimmy Butler nearly willed Minnesota to a win, scoring a season-high 38 points, but the weary Timberwolves couldn’t close out the game and shot just 40.7 percent from the field.

Minnesota’s Karl-Anthony Towns had his league-leading 22nd double-double, with 19 points and 16 rebounds. Andrew Wiggins scored 20 points but shot 8 of 24 from the field and 1 of 7 from 3-point territory.

Butler, Towns, Wiggins and Taj Gibson all played at least 40 minutes as the Timberwolves (16-12) continue to use a short bench.

With exhaustion worn on their faces, Minnesota tightened in the fourth, a quarter that has been a problem spot all season long. The Sixers had no field goals and five turnovers in the first nine minutes of the quarter as the Wolves built their lead to seven, but Philadelphia rallied.

The Wolves were 1 of 22 from 3-point range before Butler’s 3-pointer gave them a 97-96 lead. Simmons scored on the other end, and Butler came right back with another trey. Embiid hit two free throws to tie the score, and Butler’s jumper at the buzzer came up short.

The Sixers controlled the overtime session and ended the night with a 28-11 advantage in bench points.

NOTES: Philadelphia F Robert Covington missed his second consecutive game due to a lower back contusion. Richaun Holmes started in Covington’s place and had his first double-double, with 15 points and 11 rebounds. ... Sixers PG T.J. McConnell returned after missing two games with a sprained AC joint in his right shoulder. He scored seven points. ... Minnesota F Nemanja Bjelica missed his 10th straight game with a left mid-foot sprain. ... The 26 turnovers were the most for a Timberwolves opponent this season. Minnesota committed just 10 turnovers. ... The Wolves were 5 of 29 from 3-point territory. ... Philadelphia is off until hosting the Oklahoma City Thunder on Friday. Minnesota hosts the Sacramento Kings on Thursday.