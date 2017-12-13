76ers power past Wolves in OT

MINNEAPOLIS -- Joel Embiid and Karl-Anthony Towns were showing why they are two of the NBA’s most dynamic young big men.

J.J. Redick and Jimmy Butler were providing big buckets as the veteran leaders of the Philadelphia 76ers and the Minnesota Timberwolves, respectively.

Ultimately, Embiid, Redick and Philadelphia had more at the end on Tuesday night.

Embiid compiled 28 points, 12 rebounds and eight assists, Redick scored 26 points, and the 76ers pulled out a 118-112 overtime win against the Timberwolves.

“We found a way,” Philadelphia coach Brett Brown said. “You get down nine on the road against a really good team, a really well-coached team, and most times that’s not going to work out so well. Especially with six minutes (left), down nine with six minutes, the fact that we found a way to stay together and grind out a win, we needed that. I‘m glad for the guys.”

Ben Simmons was held scoreless until 1:17 remained in regulation, but he ended up with seven points and eight assists for the 76ers. Philadelphia (14-13) snapped a four-game losing streak by scoring the first six points of overtime and holding on in the back-and-forth game.

The 76ers were 3 of 4 from the field in the overtime session and 11 of 13 from the free-throw line.

“Yeah, we needed this,” said Embiid, who returned after missing two games. “We lost four games in a row. We needed this pretty bad.”

Butler nearly willed Minnesota to a win, scoring a season-high 38 points, including 14 in the fourth quarter. However, the weary Timberwolves couldn’t close out the game. They shot just 40.7 percent and were 5 of 29 from 3-point territory.

Towns had his league-leading 22nd double-double, with 19 points and 16 rebounds. Minnesota’s Andrew Wiggins scored 20 points but shot 8 of 24 from the field and 1 of 7 from 3-point territory.

“Just didn’t make the plays we needed to make. I didn‘t, definitely, at least,” Towns said. “You’ve got to make those plays to win the game. Jimmy was fantastic tonight. I didn’t do anything to help him. It’s hard to look in the mirror and say, ‘You were the reason for this loss.'”

There were 15 lead changes and neither team was on top by more than nine points in the game. Philadelphia survived a season-high 26 turnovers, which led to 31 points for Minnesota, in part by going 27 of 32 at the free-throw line.

“We were lucky to get out of it with a win when you have that many turnovers,” Brown said.

Butler, Towns, Wiggins and Taj Gibson all played at least 40 minutes as the Timberwolves (16-12) continue to use a short bench.

With exhaustion worn on their faces, Minnesota tightened in the fourth, a quarter that has been a problem spot all season long. The Sixers had no field goals and five turnovers in the first nine minutes of the quarter as the Wolves built their lead to seven, but Philadelphia rallied.

The Wolves were 1 of 22 from 3-point range before Butler’s 3-pointer gave them a 97-96 lead. Simmons scored on the other end, and Butler came right back with another trey. Embiid hit two free throws to tie the score, and Butler’s jumper at the buzzer came up short.

The Sixers controlled the overtime session and ended the night with a 28-11 advantage in bench points. Minnesota shot 4 of 12 in the overtime.

Butler wouldn’t use fatigue as a reason for the loss.

“I think we need to get in better shape if we’re tired,” Butler said. “Do whatever it takes for this team, this organization, to win. If you’re tired, run some extra laps at practice.”

NOTES: Philadelphia F Robert Covington missed his second consecutive game due to a lower back contusion. Richaun Holmes started in Covington’s place and had his first double-double, 15 points and 11 rebounds. ... Sixers PG T.J. McConnell returned after missing two games with a sprained AC joint in his right shoulder. He scored seven points. ... Minnesota F Nemanja Bjelica missed his 10th straight game with a left mid-foot sprain. ... The 26 turnovers were the most for a Timberwolves opponent this season. Minnesota committed just 10 turnovers. ... Philadelphia is off until hosting the Oklahoma City Thunder on Friday. Minnesota hosts the Sacramento Kings on Thursday.