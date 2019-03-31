Harris scores 25 in Sixers' win against Timberwolves

EditorsNote: corrections and tweaks to grafs 12, 13, 15

Mar 30, 2019; Minneapolis, MN, USA; Philadelphia 76ers guard Jimmy Butler (23) sits down and takes a break from his shoot around before warmups against the Minnesota Timberwolves at Target Center. Mandatory Credit: Jesse Johnson-USA TODAY Sports

Tobias Harris scored 25 points and Ben Simmons had 20 points, 11 rebounds and nine assists to lift the visiting Philadelphia 76ers past the Minnesota Timberwolves 118-109 on Saturday.

Jonah Bolden scored a career-high 19 points, JJ Redick added 16 and Jimmy Butler had 12 points and 13 rebounds. Mike Scott also had 10 points off the bench.

All-Star center Joel Embiid sat out for the Sixers for load management, but they managed to win their second in a row.

Andrew Wiggins paced the Timberwolves with 24 points, while Karl-Anthony Towns added 21. Gorgui Dieng chipped in 13.

The Timberwolves were seriously short-handed without key players such as Robert Covington (right knee), Luol Deng (left Achilles), Taj Gibson (left calf strain), Derrick Rose (right elbow surgery) and Jeff Teague (left foot).

The Sixers built a 68-55 lead at halftime thanks in large part to going 10 for 18 from beyond the 3-point arc.

Wiggins kept the Timberwolves close, trailing 92-81 at the end of three quarters.

Dieng’s jumper got the Timberwolves within 94-87 early in the fourth. Rookie Cameron Reynolds then hit a 3-pointer and followed with a runner in the paint to cut the lead to 97-94.

Leading by six, Simmons blocked a driving layup by Wiggins and responded on the offensive end by hitting two free throws for a 102-94 lead with 7:40 remaining.

Towns scored in the lane and Minnesota trailed by just four, 102-98, with 6:25 left.

Bolden’s fourth 3-pointer then pushed the Sixers’ lead back to seven at 105-98.

Towns backed down Bolden and scored to close Minnesota within 109-105 with 3:55 remaining.

The Sixers went ahead 114-105 with 2:05 left after Bolden hit his fifth trey of the game.

Wiggins missed a short jumper with the Timberwolves trailing 114-109.

Butler followed with a pair of free throws, and the Sixers’ advantage was 116-109 with 27.8 seconds left.

—Field Level Media