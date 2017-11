Karl-Anthony Towns recovered from the worst offensive performance of his career by scoring 31 points Saturday. Towns was held to just two points on 1-of-7 shooting in a win against New Orleans on Wednesday, but he had his way with Dallas. He added 12 rebounds and three blocks, notching his seventh double-double in nine games this season. “You didn’t see me smiling once,” Towns said. “It was business. The situation was more in my favor today. I was able to go out there and play my game.”