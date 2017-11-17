Minnesota Timberwolves - PlayerWatch

C Karl-Anthony Towns had 26 points and 16 rebounds for his 12th double-double of the season in Wednesday’s 98-86 victory over San Antonio. It was Towns’ first victory against the Spurs in nine tries.

F Gorgui Dieng was held out for the third straight game Wednesday with a sprained right index finger.

PG Jeff Teague had 16 points and six assists in Wednesday’s 98-86 victory over San Antonio.

F Nemanja Bjelica added 11 points off bench in Wednesday’s 98-86 victory over San Antonio.

G Jimmy Butler had six points on 2-of-13 shooting in Wednesday’s 98-86 victory over San Antonio. He added five rebounds and four assists.