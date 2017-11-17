FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Minnesota Timberwolves - PlayerWatch
Sections
Featured
Ivanka Trump and the fugitive from Panama
Special Report
Reuters Investigates
Ivanka Trump and the fugitive from Panama
'The fear is gone': Boom-time complacency tops worry list for investors
Global Investment Outlook
'The fear is gone': Boom-time complacency tops worry list for investors
As Canada legalizes pot, ex-cops get into the business
World
As Canada legalizes pot, ex-cops get into the business
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#US NBA
November 18, 2017 / 4:34 AM / Updated an hour ago

Minnesota Timberwolves - PlayerWatch

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

C Karl-Anthony Towns had 26 points and 16 rebounds for his 12th double-double of the season in Wednesday’s 98-86 victory over San Antonio. It was Towns’ first victory against the Spurs in nine tries.

F Gorgui Dieng was held out for the third straight game Wednesday with a sprained right index finger.

PG Jeff Teague had 16 points and six assists in Wednesday’s 98-86 victory over San Antonio.

F Nemanja Bjelica added 11 points off bench in Wednesday’s 98-86 victory over San Antonio.

G Jimmy Butler had six points on 2-of-13 shooting in Wednesday’s 98-86 victory over San Antonio. He added five rebounds and four assists.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.