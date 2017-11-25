FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Minnesota Timberwolves - PlayerWatch
Sections
Featured
Egypt attack to spur on Saudi-backed alliance: crown prince
Mosque Attack
Egypt attack to spur on Saudi-backed alliance: crown prince
Consensus grows for German grand coalition
Germany
Consensus grows for German grand coalition
No Irish border deal before EU trade agreement: British minister
Brexit
No Irish border deal before EU trade agreement: British minister
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#US NBA
November 26, 2017 / 11:16 PM / Updated 2 hours ago

Minnesota Timberwolves - PlayerWatch

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

C Karl-Anthony Towns finished with 18 points but did most of his damage late when the game was out of reach, scoring 16 of hi points in the fourth. Guarded primarily by Miami’s Justise Winslow, Towns did not score his first basket until 8:15 remained in the third quarter.

G/F Anthony Brown was activated to replace F Nemanj Bjelica, who was inactive on Friday due to a left mid-foot sprain.

PG Jeff Teague was a late scratch with right Achilles soreness. Teague, who led the Timberwolves with 23 points and 11 assists in the previous meeting between the two teams, was replaced in the starting lineup by G Aaron Brooks.

F Nemanj Bjelica was inactive on Friday due to a left mid-foot sprain. Anthony Brown was activated to replace Bjelica.

G Jimmy Butler and G Andrew Wiggins each scored 18 points to lead the Timberwolves.

G Andrew Wiggins and G Jimmy Butler each scored 18 points to lead the Timberwolves.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.