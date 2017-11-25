Minnesota Timberwolves - PlayerWatch

C Karl-Anthony Towns finished with 18 points but did most of his damage late when the game was out of reach, scoring 16 of hi points in the fourth. Guarded primarily by Miami’s Justise Winslow, Towns did not score his first basket until 8:15 remained in the third quarter.

G/F Anthony Brown was activated to replace F Nemanj Bjelica, who was inactive on Friday due to a left mid-foot sprain.

PG Jeff Teague was a late scratch with right Achilles soreness. Teague, who led the Timberwolves with 23 points and 11 assists in the previous meeting between the two teams, was replaced in the starting lineup by G Aaron Brooks.

F Nemanj Bjelica was inactive on Friday due to a left mid-foot sprain. Anthony Brown was activated to replace Bjelica.

G Jimmy Butler and G Andrew Wiggins each scored 18 points to lead the Timberwolves.

G Andrew Wiggins and G Jimmy Butler each scored 18 points to lead the Timberwolves.