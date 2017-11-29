FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Minnesota Timberwolves - PlayerWatch
Sections
Featured
Speed hurts quality at Tesla, some workers say
Autos
Speed hurts quality at Tesla, some workers say
Big Brother looms as Supreme Court tackles cellphone dispute
Supreme Court
Big Brother looms as Supreme Court tackles cellphone dispute
Scientists take major step toward creating artificial life
Science
Scientists take major step toward creating artificial life
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#US NBA
November 30, 2017 / 5:41 AM / in 41 minutes

Minnesota Timberwolves - PlayerWatch

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

C Karl-Anthony Towns had 20 points and 17 rebounds for his league-leading 17th double-double in Tuesday’s 92-89 loss to Washington. Towns joined Shaquille O‘Neal, Bob McAdoo, David Robinson, Hakeem Olajuwon and Tim Duncan as the only players with 4,000 points and 2,000 rebounds through their first 185 NBA games.

G Tyus Jones had season highs of 12 points and seven assists in Tuesday’s 92-89 loss to Washington. Jones was making his second NBA start in place of the injured Jeff Teague,

PG Jeff Teague (sore right Achilles) missed his third straight game Tuesday. Teague worked out pregame to see if he could play before being announced as out.

F Taj Gibson had 16 points and 11 rebounds in Tuesday’s 92-89 loss to Washington.

F Nemanja Bjelica (left mid-foot sprain) missed his third straight game Tuesday.

F Jimmy Butler had 17 points and 10 assists in Tuesday’s 92-89 loss to Washington.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.