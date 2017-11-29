Minnesota Timberwolves - PlayerWatch

C Karl-Anthony Towns had 20 points and 17 rebounds for his league-leading 17th double-double in Tuesday’s 92-89 loss to Washington. Towns joined Shaquille O‘Neal, Bob McAdoo, David Robinson, Hakeem Olajuwon and Tim Duncan as the only players with 4,000 points and 2,000 rebounds through their first 185 NBA games.

G Tyus Jones had season highs of 12 points and seven assists in Tuesday’s 92-89 loss to Washington. Jones was making his second NBA start in place of the injured Jeff Teague,

PG Jeff Teague (sore right Achilles) missed his third straight game Tuesday. Teague worked out pregame to see if he could play before being announced as out.

F Taj Gibson had 16 points and 11 rebounds in Tuesday’s 92-89 loss to Washington.

F Nemanja Bjelica (left mid-foot sprain) missed his third straight game Tuesday.

F Jimmy Butler had 17 points and 10 assists in Tuesday’s 92-89 loss to Washington.