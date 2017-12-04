Minnesota Timberwolves - PlayerWatch

C Karl-Anthony Towns had his league-leading 19th double-double with 15 points and 12 rebounds. Towns has a double-double in 12 of his last 14 games.

C Justin Patton was assigned to Iowa of the G League after Patton recovered from surgery to repair a metatarsal in his left foot.

PF Taj Gibson had 20 points and 11 rebounds against the Clippers. Gibson has a double-double in four of his last five games.

F Nemanja Bjelica missed his sixth straight game with a left mid-foot sprain. His return is still uncertain.

G/F Jimmy Butler scored a season-high 33 points, including 20 in the fourth quarter, against the Clippers. He scored 20 of Minnesota’s final 24 points over the final 7:08 of the game.