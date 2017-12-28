Minnesota Timberwolves - PlayerWatch

C Karl-Anthony Towns registered his league-leading 28th double-double of the season Wednesday.

F Justin Patton was sent to Minnesota’s G League affiliate, the Iowa Wild. Patton, the 16th overall pick in this year’s draft, has yet to debut with Minnesota after having offseason foot surgery. He was recalled by the Timberwolves on Dec. 24 but didn’t play.

G Jimmy Butler scored scored 12 of his game-high 39 points in overtime to help Minnesota top Denver on Wednesday night. Butler’s best performance of the season drew chants of “MVP! MVP!” from the sold-out Target Center. “I just want to be here to win, give this city hope, put this city back where it wants to be -- at the top of this thing, in the playoffs,” said Butler, in his first season with Minnesota. “But we’ve got to continue to play some really good basketball.”