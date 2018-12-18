Balanced Timberwolves blitz Kings

Karl-Anthony Towns scored 14 points and grabbed 14 rebounds, and eight other Minnesota players produced double-figure point totals as the Timberwolves soundly defeated the visiting Sacramento Kings 132-105 on Monday night.

Andrew Wiggins led the Timberwolves with 17 points, and Derrick Rose, starting for the injured Jeff Teague, had 13 points and 11 assists.

Minnesota led by as much as 36 in the first half and then had to weather a Sacramento comeback attempt in the third period when Justin Jackson’s 3-pointer cut a 30-point halftime deficit to 77-65.

Robert Covington and Wiggins combined to score 17 points, igniting a 26-10 Minnesota run as the Timberwolves, who snapped a four-game skid, regained their composure and control of the game.

Less than a week after losing 141-130 in Sacramento, the Timberwolves held the Kings to just 44 first-half points on 35.4 percent shooting from the field.

The only bright spot for Sacramento, which started play tied for the second-most road wins in the NBA (nine) behind only the Toronto Raptors’ 12, was Buddy Hield. He scored 16 of the first 17 points for the Kings and finished with 21.

Yogi Ferrell came off the Sacramento bench and added 16 points. De’Aaron Fox, who averaged more than 23 points per game and 56 percent from 3-point range in his previous six games, played six minutes and was held scoreless.

Sacramento stayed close during the first quarter thanks to Hield, whose layup at the 4:56 mark got the Kings to within 22-17.

Minnesota closed the quarter on a 16-6 run to take a 38-23 lead heading into the second. The Timberwolves outscored the Kings 18-3 to open the second quarter, building a 56-26 lead.

Minnesota continued to push the pace and led 72-36 after a pair of Towns’ free throws with 2:28 left in the half.

Dieng scored a season-high 15 points and had eight rebounds off the Minnesota bench. Taj Gibson finished with 12 points and 10 rebounds, and Tyus Jones had 10 points and 10 assists for the Timberwolves.

