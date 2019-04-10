Raptors finish with NBA's 2nd-best record after win over Wolves

Kawhi Leonard scored 20 points as the visiting Toronto Raptors completed their regular-season schedule with a 120-100 victory over the Minnesota Timberwolves Tuesday night.

Apr 9, 2019; Minneapolis, MN, USA; Toronto Raptors forward Kawhi Leonard (2) shoots the ball over Minnesota Timberwolves center Gorgui Dieng (5) in the first half at Target Center. Mandatory Credit: Jesse Johnson-USA TODAY Sports

The Raptors (58-24) secured the second-best record in the NBA with the win, behind only the Milwaukee Bucks (60-21), who play their final game Wednesday.

Fred VanVleet added 16 points for the Raptors, Chris Boucher added career bests with 15 points and 13 rebounds, Pascal Siakam and Norman Powell each scored 10 points.

Gorgui Dieng and Andrew Wiggins each scored 16 points for the Timberwolves. Dario Saric added 15 points and nine rebounds for Minnesota while Tyus Jones contributed 11 points and 10 assists.

The Raptors, who had a 22-point lead at halftime and led by 20 after the third quarter, scored the first nine points of the fourth quarter to lead by 29. The lead reached 32 with six minutes to play in the game.

The Timberwolves (36-45), who were up by as many as seven, led 28-26 after the first quarter. They have one game remaining.

The Raptors led by six with 6:42 remaining in the second quarter on Boucher’s layup.

Jodie Meeks made a 3-pointer one minute later and Toronto led by nine points.

The Raptors took a 13-point lead on a driving layup by Leonard with 2:44 to play in the half. VanVleet scored the next four points to complete a 12-0 Toronto run and a 19-point lead.

Marc Gasol finished the scoring for the first half on a layup with two seconds remaining to give the Raptors a 69-47 lead.

Leonard and Boucher each scored 11 points as the Raptors shot 62 percent from the field in the first half. Dieng had 11 and Saric 10 points in the first half to lead the Timberwolves, who shot 37 percent.

The Timberwolves opened the third quarter with a 7-0 run to draw within 15 points of the Raptors.

Toronto’s lead was 23 points with 4:23 left in the third after VanVleet’s 3-pointer.

The Raptors were without Serge Ibaka and Kyle Lowry, who were rested for the playoffs.

Among the Timberwolves who did not play were Karl-Anthony Towns (knee) and Jerryd Bayless (ankle).

—Field Level Media